Supporting the Conner Family

Recently, Dean Conner suffered from what preliminary results indicated was a brain bleed. Dean has been transferred to a higher medical care facility which is approximately 1 hour away in Plano. Many of you know the hardships that the Conner family is facing. Would you please consider making a financial donation to bless their family in hopes of alleviating some of the burden they are carrying. Donations will help with gas, food, lodging, time off work, and any medical expenses not covered by insurance.

Bear one another's burdens and so fulfill the law of Christ. Galatians 6:2