Supporting the Conner Family

Goal:
USD $30,000
Raised:
USD $600
Campaign funds will be received by Diana Conner
Recently, Dean Conner suffered from what preliminary results indicated was a brain bleed. Dean has been transferred to a higher medical care facility which is approximately 1 hour away in Plano. Many of you know the hardships that the Conner family is facing. Would you please consider making a financial donation to bless their family in hopes of alleviating some of the burden they are carrying. Donations will help with gas, food, lodging, time off work, and any medical expenses not covered by insurance.
Bear one another's burdens and so fulfill the law of Christ. Galatians 6:2
I pray the Lord who is able to do exceedingly abundantly above all that we ask or think (Ephesians 3:20) would display his love, mercy and power through this situation. Love you guys.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.