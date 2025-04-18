The International Coalition4Children are a coalition of organisations from around the world, challenging the World Health Organisation and the United Nations regarding the sexualisation of children in Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE).

Imagine a world where every child's innocence and health are protected, where parental rights are upheld against harmful, ideological driven education standards imposed by global entities. At our core, this is the problem we aim to tackle. We are on a mission to foster a society that cherishes, nurtures, and empowers every child, ensuring they thrive in an environment that respects their inalienable birthright to physical, emotional, social, and mental well-being.

Our Vision

Our belief is that parents and caregivers are the primary educators in a child’s life. Our mission is not just a call to action but a united effort to create a framework where children are taught the biological truths about their bodies, kept free of confusion and indoctrination that can come from external influences. Our objective is clear: to assert that education should focus on biological knowledge, strictly covering the basics of human anatomy as defined by the existence of two sexes, male and female, without adding layers of complex ideologies.

Your Support is Crucial

To make this transformative vision a reality, we will send a delegation from countries including Australia, Ireland, Wales, Canada, New Zealand, and the United States to meet with the World Health Organization. During this high-stakes meeting, we will advocate to halt Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) until an acceptable alternative can be established that aligns with our values. Your financial contributions will directly fund essential travel and accommodation expenses, ensuring we can represent our collective voices on the world stage.

The Impact of Your Contribution

By supporting this campaign, you are endorsing a declaration that reinstates touchstone values in childhood education. Here are our core tenets:

Every child deserves to mature naturally, without interference during puberty.

Education must remain rooted in biological facts, devoid of fraudulent "science."

Values regarding relationships and sexuality should lie solely within the family unit.

Parents are the primary authorities until children legally become adults at 18.

With each contribution, we move closer to displacing the convoluted ideologies targeting our youth and uphold the fundamental rights of children worldwide.

Be Part of the Change

Your involvement doesn't stop at funding. We are committed to keeping our supporters informed and involved every step of the way. From the initial planning stages to documentary developments of our journey, we will keep you updated through all our social media channels. Be ready to witness our meetings and interviews unfold, highlighting the importance of your support in our mission.

This bold change is indeed a costly endeavor, but with your help, we can ensure that the innocence and well-being of our children is preserved and nurtured. Join us in standing up for their rights and making a difference in education around the world.

Take Action Now

Let us rally as one and take this bold first step toward a better future for our children. Together we can sign a declaration renouncing unauthorized ideologies that seek to harm and confuse our youth. Your support is crucial; help us make this dream a reality today!



