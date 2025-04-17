Kevin & Elisheba

Goal:
USD $1,000
Raised:
USD $550
On April 16th Kevin was involved in a serious motor vehicle accident. He is the sole bread winner for Elisheba and their 2 month old baby boy. Their car was totalled. He is now in ICU with a long recovery ahead of him. They are going to need money to help with their monthly bills and groceries, along with helping Elisheba go back and forth to the hospital which is 2 hours (100 miles away). Anything you can spare will help this young family including prayers for a speedy recovery.
Sending all the love to you guys!
You’ve got this, Kevin! Prayers for you, and your beautiful family.
You guys got this!!
We love you guys! You’ve got this Kevin. Sending you healing vibes and prayers.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.