Kevin & Elisheba

On April 16th Kevin was involved in a serious motor vehicle accident.  He is the sole bread winner for Elisheba and their 2 month old baby boy. Their car was totalled.  He is now in ICU with a long recovery ahead of him. They are going to need money to help with their monthly bills and groceries,  along with helping Elisheba go back and forth to the hospital which is 2 hours (100 miles away). Anything you can spare will help this young family including prayers for a speedy recovery. 

Recent Donations
Kelly Steinway
$ 100.00 USD
39 minutes ago

Sending all the love to you guys!

Sara Owens
$ 100.00 USD
42 minutes ago

Parrino
$ 50.00 USD
1 hour ago

Lacey Gigante
$ 50.00 USD
1 hour ago

You’ve got this, Kevin! Prayers for you, and your beautiful family.

Eric Greener
$ 200.00 USD
1 hour ago

You guys got this!!

Dane and Brooke Robinson
$ 50.00 USD
1 hour ago

We love you guys! You’ve got this Kevin. Sending you healing vibes and prayers.

