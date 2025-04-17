Kevin & Elisheba

On April 16th Kevin was involved in a serious motor vehicle accident. He is the sole bread winner for Elisheba and their 2 month old baby boy. Their car was totalled. He is now in ICU with a long recovery ahead of him. They are going to need money to help with their monthly bills and groceries, along with helping Elisheba go back and forth to the hospital which is 2 hours (100 miles away). Anything you can spare will help this young family including prayers for a speedy recovery.