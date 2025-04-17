Help baby Vera and family

On Monday,April 14th,Dalton and Lizzie welcomed 9 lb 5 oz baby Vera to the crew. Her 4 big brothers and sisters were super excited to meet her and have her home with them. But on Wednesday evening she was having difficulty breathing and was taken to the ER,she was then taken to Childrens Mercy by ambulance and were told she has pulmonary hypertension,would need to be on medication and that she may need surgery. They still don't know where this road will lead them and they will be in the hospital at minimum for a week. Thankfully she has recieved emergency baptism. Any prayers and help with medical bills you could send their way would be greatly appreciated!! Please help my brother and his family in this difficult time!