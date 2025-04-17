Campaign Image

Need Help Breast Cancer Reoccurrence stage 3 TNBC!

Campaign created by Shai Bailey

Single mom and I was laid off work and my unemployment ran out. Also, in the midst of all this I found out I have Breast Cancer stage 3 TNBC Reoccurrence. I will have to have surgery asap and radiation. Please Help me In Jesus Name Amen 🙏


Blessings xoxo Shai


Garland W
$ 100.00 USD
19 minutes ago

My heart and prayers go out to you Shai! We know God has you covered.

