Need Help Breast Cancer Reoccurrence stage 3 TNBC!

Goal:
USD $9,777
Raised:
USD $100
Single mom and I was laid off work and my unemployment ran out. Also, in the midst of all this I found out I have Breast Cancer stage 3 TNBC Reoccurrence. I will have to have surgery asap and radiation. Please Help me In Jesus Name Amen 🙏
Blessings xoxo Shai
My heart and prayers go out to you Shai! We know God has you covered.
