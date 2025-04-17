Andy Damery Memorial Scholarship Fund

This scholarship was established in 2017 to honor the memory of Andy Damery. A $1,000.00 scholarship is awarded every spring to a Sun Valley High School senior band student who shares Andy’s passion for music and is pursuing higher education. Andy was a 2003 graduate of Sun Valley High School in Indian Trail, NC, and was active in the SVHS band program. Andy met his future wife, Cassie Cross, at SVHS, and Cassie was also active in the band program. Following graduation from SVHS, Andy and Cassie married, and they were blessed with a beautiful daughter, Payton. Payton is now in the 8th grade and plays the flute in the SVHS band.

As an accomplished musician, Andy continued to follow his musical passions after high school graduation. He played the drums in two bands while also maintaining a full-time job. While playing the drums during band practice in January of 2016, Andy suffered a massive stroke and passed away at the age of 30. Andy was being treated for A-Fib at the time and is believed to have had an undetected heart defect.

Andy was a very giving person, and we are honored to be able to provide a scholarship annually in his name and to honor his memory.







