Going to Dominican Republic to help those in need

Goal:
USD $3,000
Raised:
USD $110
Campaign funds will be received by Dean Yoshimura
This summer I’m headed to the Dominican Republic for my first internship with Mission of Hope, living and serving in local communities for ten weeks—and I need to raise $3,000 to make it happen.
Your gift will help send me to help the people of DR and bring fresh hope to families who’ve waited too long. Will you help me reach my goal?
God bless
Good luck bruh
Proud of you man, super excited to see how God uses you down there!
