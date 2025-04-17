On April 7th, our lives were turned upside down. At 8am my son came to my bedroom to let me know that there was a strange smell and noise in his room. I went out into our Livingroom and a local farmer was banging on our door to tell us our house was on fire. I immediately went to get all of my children out of the house, and get our pets to safety, throwing everything I could get my hands on outside hoping to save something while we waited for the fire department showed up.

The fire started in a small barn behind our house from electrical wiring and jumped to the corner of our office right beside where my sons used to sleep. It went into the attic and took everything we had. We are now facing the daunting task of starting over from scratch, with just enough money to pay the mortgage and clear the property. This is an emergency situation, and we urgently need your help.

We are reaching out to our community to help us rebuild our home and our lives. Every dollar counts, and your contribution will bring us one step closer to getting back on our feet. Your kindness and generosity will help us overcome this tragedy and start anew. We are grateful for any amount you can donate, and we thank you for considering helping even if it is a simple prayer. During this week of chaos we have found that this is simply bigger than us and we need help, yours and God's.

Our goal is to raise $50,000 to assist with the cost clearing the property, paying off the mortgage, replacing vital items, and hopefully the rebuilding of our home. With your support, we can make this dream a reality. Please join us in our journey towards a brighter future, and let's work together to make our home whole again. Thank you for your time, and we hope you will consider supporting our campaign.