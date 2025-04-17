Help me save my home

Both myself and my husband are on disability. My husband was injured at work in 2012 and I was in a major car accident in 2017. Since my accident our income was reduced to Social Security disability and not even our full benefits after being forced to collect early through no fault of our own. Since then we have struggled financially, but in the last few years it has gotten so much worse since the economy tanked and inflation went through the roof. Trying to pay our monthly bills on top of food costs has proven to be too much for us. The state of Ohio has the ability to sell off your property taxes to a 3rd party called Tax ease out of Texas. This past fall wee learned they had sold the lein on our property for less than a full year behind. We have paid our property taxes up to date with our county treasures office but are faced with impending foreclosure if we dont pay tax ease within the next two weeks. On top of that our 7 year old german shepard has cancer and just underwent surgery to remove the mass and give her a fighting chance. Then my husband's lung collapsed from pneumonia that was drug resistant. He spent a week in the hospital where he was close to being put on a ventilator and we were asked about a DNR as he was so sick. I just want to pay off tax ease so we dont have to worry about losing our home and also keep our electricity from being shut off on April 23rd 2025. We are barely able to feed ourselves when times are good, and right now it's impossible as we are drowning with no life preserves in sight. We have no family or friends we can turn to and this is my only hope right now. I never thought I would have to set one of these up. If you can donate to help us get through this stormy time in our lives we would forever be grateful. If you can't donate please share.