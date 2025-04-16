Supporting Sam for fine arts

Monthly Goal:
USD $3,500
Total Raised:
USD $280
Raised this month:
USD $280
Hello everyone I am asking for some help to send my son Sam to nationals for fine arts he has worked so hard and now he gets to compete in Florida , I would like to be able to watch him for all he has accomplished I am trying to fundraise as much as I can the base pay for us both to go is 3500.00 thank you for all your help in supporting us to get there . Blessings
Congrats Sam!!!
hi sam!!
So proud of you Sam 💙
Congratulations Sam! Rock nationals!
