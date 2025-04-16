Campaign Image

Supporting Sam for fine arts

Monthly Goal:

 USD $3,500

Total Raised:

 USD $280

Raised this month:

 USD $280

Campaign created by Kelly Napoleon

Hello everyone I am asking for some help to send my son Sam to nationals for fine arts he has worked so hard and now he gets to compete in Florida , I would like to be able to watch him for all he has accomplished I am trying to fundraise as much as I can the base pay for us both to go is 3500.00 thank you for all your help in supporting us to get there . Blessings 

Recent Donations
Show:
Chantelle Walsh
$ 100.00 USD
45 minutes ago

Congrats Sam!!!

kilani
$ 50.00 USD
1 hour ago

hi sam!!

Kristie sexton
$ 100.00 USD
1 hour ago

So proud of you Sam 💙

Ireena
$ 30.00 USD
1 hour ago

Congratulations Sam! Rock nationals!

