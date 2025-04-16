Campaign Image

Supporting a single mom

 USD $15,000

 USD $100

Campaign created by Jeimy Ottenwalder

Campaign funds will be received by Jeimy Ottenwalder

Supporting a single mom

"I'm reaching out with humility for help as a single mom facing an incredibly tough time. Financial struggles are weighing heavily on me, and I'm finding it hard to make ends meet. Just lost the vehicle I used to take my little one to school and have to move in two months. Any support, big or small, would make a huge difference. Thank you for considering my request. And may God multiply to each one of you".

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
52 minutes ago

In my prayers 🙏🏾

