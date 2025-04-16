Supporting a single mom

Goal:
USD $15,000
Raised:
USD $100
Campaign funds will be received by Jeimy Ottenwalder
"I'm reaching out with humility for help as a single mom facing an incredibly tough time. Financial struggles are weighing heavily on me, and I'm finding it hard to make ends meet. Just lost the vehicle I used to take my little one to school and have to move in two months. Any support, big or small, would make a huge difference. Thank you for considering my request. And may God multiply to each one of you".
In my prayers 🙏🏾
