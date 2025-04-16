Caring for Our Beloved Cinnamon Roll Guy

Our loving stepfather David Comegys (The Cinnamon Roll Guy) is the head of our family-run bakery, a pillar of strength for our family, has been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic and stomach cancer. Despite his diagnosis, he continues to work tirelessly to provide for his family. We want to help ease his burden and ensure his well-being by covering current expenses and future burial costs, and providing support for his family. His dedication to our family and the bakery has been unwavering, and now it's our turn to support him in his time of need.

As the primary breadwinner, his absence will significantly impact our family's financial stability and the future of the bakery. We need your help to ensure that his family and the bakery can continue to thrive without him. Your contributions will enable us to cover his medical expenses, provide for his family, and ensure the bakery's success.

We are not just raising funds for our stepfather's medical expenses but also to support his family and the bakery's future. Your generosity will help us care for our beloved stepfather and secure the future of his family. We are grateful for your kindness and support during this challenging time. Thank you for considering our campaign. Together, we can make a difference in the lives of our stepfather and his family.

Please contribute generously to help us reach our goal of $25,000 to support our stepfather's care, and his family's well-being. Your support will be instrumental in ensuring that our stepfather receives the best possible care and that his family continue to thrive.

Thank you for your compassion and generosity. Together, we can create a brighter future for them.