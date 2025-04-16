Suppoort for Chad Remster

As many people kniw when a health challenge enters your life many things are affected. My challenge began 6 years ago. At that time I was informed that I was in kidney failure and would have to begin dialysis.

This was a reality check for a guy who loved to be outside and had worked as a heavy equipment operator. I was allowed to utilize Paratenial dialysis which let me continue to work and do my treatments at home overnight.

I screened for kidney transplant and was placed on the waiting list. Well as everyone knows this can be a long wait. I was notified in June of the follwing year that a kidney that was a match for me was available. This was during the height of the Covid -19 pandemic. So I was admitted to the transplant center for the procedure, only they would not allow my wife or anyone else in with me. As they prepepared me for the procedure a surgeon came to me and said that due to a shodow that was showing in my chest xray tbey would be unable to proceed with the transplant. Wow, that was a major shock and let down.

I was then sent home and had to have a lung biopsy, which was clear and so back on the list we went. Unfortunatley it was within a year that it was determined after a stress test and cath that I needed a triple byoass.this was in 2022. After this I was placed as inactive on the list. To be active you have to be 6 months clear from any cardiac procedures. As you can imagine this was challenging to continue to work and make ends meet. Both my wife and I have missed large amounts of work. Due to this we have sotruggled with making ends meet and medical bills keep piling up.

Now my health has gotten bad enougb that I have been unable to work for the last 6 months. I am not going to be able to return to work in the future. On top of this my wife misses mutiple days a month to accompany me to my appointment.

This has caused a majot financial burden for us. This campaign is to assist us with bring some bills current and to cover future expenses.

I am not a person who asks for helo easily. It is just against my nature. I would not be asking if I felt I had any other options. I have exhausted my options.

Anything you could contributed will be appreciated more than I could ever thank you. If we manage to raise enough to cover what we need and give us the means to cover our expenses during my upcoming recovery times when the wife will be missing work to care for me. We may take some funds and try and do something fun for the two of us to get our minds off of our daily struggles for a while.

Thanks for listening to my story and I appreciate any well wishes or donations that you feel you can provide.



