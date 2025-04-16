Help Melanie Rogerson After the Loss of Husband

On March 31, 2025, Melanie Rogerson lost her beloved husband, Burrell Segars “Buddy” Rogerson, Jr. After Buddy suffered a debilitating stroke, Melanie selflessly stepped away from her full-time job as a court reporter to care for him at home. Despite the challenges, she remained by his side, supporting their household with Buddy’s disability income and transcribing work that she could manage from home.

Because Buddy had faced numerous health scares throughout his life, he was uninsurable and unable to obtain life insurance. As a result, Melanie is now facing this heartbreaking loss without the financial safety net many families rely on in times like these.

Melanie’s car is no longer reliable, and she urgently needs a safe and dependable vehicle to manage daily tasks and eventually return to work. She is also working hard to keep up with their mortgage and other essential living expenses during this transition.

Now, Melanie needs our help. Any donation, no matter how small, would be a tremendous blessing as she grieves, rebuilds, and begins the next chapter of her life. Let’s show her she’s not alone.

Thank you for your kindness, prayers, and support.