Funeral costs for Migdalia

My beautiful mother, Migdalia Bracero, has been placed on hospice care and is transitioning from us after a courageous battle with cancer. The doctors have given her only a few days to live, and it's hard to wrap my mind around losing such an incredible woman.





Mom has always been the heart of our family. Her laughter, warmth, and compassion have touched so many lives. She dedicated herself to caring for us, and it’s hard to imagine a world without her bright spirit. As we prepare to say our goodbyes, we want to honor her in a way that reflects the love she has given to all of us.





We are hoping to raise funds to cover her cremation and to hold a beautiful celebration of her life. This is more than just a farewell; it's a chance for us to come together, share our favorite memories, and celebrate the amazing person she is. We want to create a space filled with love, laughter, and the stories that make her who she is.





I know times are tough for everyone, but if you can help in any way, it would mean the world to us. Every contribution, no matter how small, will help us honor Mom and ensure that our family can be together during this difficult time. We want to make sure that we can all gather to celebrate her life without worrying about the costs.





Thank you for being such an important part of our lives, and for your love and support. Together, we can create a beautiful tribute to my mom that reflects her spirit and the love she shared with all of us.





With all my love and gratitude,

Joshua Hernandez