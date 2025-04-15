Support Jaxson and Nolans recovery

Hi guys

I wanted to let you all know that one of our daycare family members has been in a terrible car accident. Little Jaxson is not doing well. He has a severely broken leg and a major concussion. With a brain injury. The doctors are optimistic that with time, he will be okay! They are still running tests.

As for Nolan, he is doing better. He suffered a concussion with minor scrapes and bruises. It's all so heartbreaking. But I would like to put together a basket full of things that they need. Their mother has been at the hospital with them the whole time. I'm sure she has needs as well. She will now have custody of the boys and at this time will be in need of everything to care for them.

Nolan called his grandma today to ask for clean underwear 😭 he's 7. It's truly just a heartbreaking situation.

With this all being said, if you would like to help, please let me know.