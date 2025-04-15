Lone Pine Eagle Scout Project

Atreyu Oxford, seventeen, always knew he was going to be a scout. Coming from a family that can trace four generations in scouting programs, his path was set. At age seven he started his scouting journey at the rank of Tiger Scout in Pack 4944. He has reached the rank of Life Scout with the goal to complete the rank of Eagle Scout before his eighteenth birthday. He is registered with Troop 1933 which has been chartered by the Rotary Club of Kalispell for over fifty years. Along with scouting Oxford is in his senior year and dual enrolled at Flathead Valley Community College due to graduate with his Associate of Arts this December. When he started classes at FVCC, at age fifteen he didn’t step a toe into the waters of college, he jumped in the deep end. Choosing to take as many history courses as he could. “I have always been passionate about history and how looking at the past can help us look forward to our future,” Oxford said. Our family has always taken the study of history seriously, the joy of finding new avenues of research and discussion topics frequent their household. Growing up with a love for history and scouting, it is no wonder Oxford has chosen to incorporate both passions into his Eagle Scout project. Born and raised in the Flathead Valley, Oxford had many ideas to research but settled on an idea found in a Kalispell Times article from June nineteen thirty-seven. “My mother found the article, while conducting research for her book on early scouting history in Montana. This article mentioned a scout lodge on Lone Pine being built. I had never heard of the camp and was naturally very curious, I soon realized that there weren't many official records of the camp, and I had to find the evidence myself,” said Oxford. With an idea and the willingness to dive deep into records Oxford set off on his search. Contacting Lone Pine State Park, he learned their own records had been destroyed by fire in the nineteen fifties. “I was excited to see all the work that was put into this park by all the different community members, even names that I know now,” said Brian Schwartz, Park Manager at Lone Pine. Oxford was on his way. He would research the history of Lone Pine and erect an informational board so that the history was never forgotten.“I found out about how Lone Pine became a state park. From the early town of Ashley to the first homesteaders on the land that now encompasses the park. I even found the architect that drew up the plans for the scout lodge designed many of the iconic buildings in Kalispell,” Oxford said. His work could not have been possible without help from the Northwest History Museum. From using their database of pictures, to talking with the knowledgeable archivists, the museum staff helped him all the way through this process. Together the museum and him were able to locate a photograph of the namesake lone pine tree.“That you were able to uncover a piece of history I had never seen before,” Schwartz said about seeing a photograph of the Lone Pine tree. The final stages of his ambitious project are currently in the works. After completing over one hundred hours of research Oxfords hard work will come to life on an informational board designed with the parks service to match already existing aesthetics. This board will feature research about scouting's history at Lone Pine. If you are interested in donating to his project, you can bring donations to the Northwest History Museum or by contacting Oxford directly. Monetary donations are appreciated as well as donations in time as he will need assistance with installation once the sign is completed in either May or June. At the opening ceremony there will be a hike from the First Presbyterian Church to the top of Lone Pine hill to mimic the trail that original scouts would have taken to the lodge. Oxford can be contacted by email or phone at thetallyoda@gmail.com or (406) 890-1771. “This project is the culmination of not only my research, but my time as a scout in the valley. It marks a clear milestone that I have been working towards my entire life,” said Oxford