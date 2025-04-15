Army Veteran Needs Your Help

Hello, my name is Robert Betts, and I'm an Army veteran who's been struggling to make ends meet after being unemployed for seven months. Despite my best efforts to find work, I've had no luck, and my savings have run dry. To make matters worse, I recently underwent cataract surgery, which has only added to my financial burdens. I've had to sell off most of my belongings just to pay my bills and rent, but it's not enough. That's why I'm reaching out to you for help. As an Army veteran, I've dedicated my life to serving my country, and now I need your help to get back on my feet.

I'm raising $1,200 to cover my basic living expenses, including rent, utilities, and food. Any amount, big or small, will help me get back on my feet and provide for my family. I understand that times are tough, and not everyone may be able to donate, but every little bit counts. I'm grateful for any support you can provide during this difficult time. Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for considering supporting me. Together, we can make a difference.