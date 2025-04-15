Support Kimberly's Journey to Present in Belfast

Dear friends,

This summer, I have the honor of presenting my first professional, academic paper "Mere Christian Mental Health: A Journey of Healing and Transformation" at the 2025 C.S. Lewis Summer Institute in Belfast, Northern Ireland, from July 24–30. The conference theme, “Returning Home: C.S. Lewis, Roots, & Transformation”, explores the metaphor of the journey in faith and life, drawing inspiration from the works of C.S. Lewis and the Inklings.

As a clinical mental health counselor who is a Christian, a former pastor, and a current PhD student in Counselor Education and Supervision, my paper contributes to the Academic Roundtable, an interdisciplinary forum where scholars discuss the power of narrative in shaping identity, purpose, and transformation. This opportunity allows me to engage with global scholars and leaders in my field, sharing insights at the intersection of theology and mental health.

Why I’m Asking for Help:

Candidly, I submitted the paper abstract as a love offering on the day of a dear friend's memorial service. I did not truly believe the proposal would be accepted because I am very young in my professional academic career,

The loss of two great leaders at the C.S. Lewis Foundation (CSLF) over the last few years led me, this fall, to deeply reflect on the profound influence the writings of C.S. Lewis, the work of the C.S. Lewis Foundation, and the relationships developed in and around both, have had on the shape my of faith journey. In many ways, my current work—including the conceptualization of Mere Christian Mental Health—feels like a homecoming of its own. For me, submitting the paper proposal was not an academic endeavor. It was an act of gratitude to the Foundation, Stan Mattson and Jill Fort, and an act of obedience to a calling that has been stirring in me for years.

Because I had not planned to actually travel to Belfast this summer when I submitted the paper proposal <grin>, I had no idea what it would actually take, financially, to attend the conference. Fortunately, as alumni CSLF staff I get a massive conference tuition discount. However, attending this international conference involves significant expenses, including international airfare, hotel lodging (in high season for travel in the UK), conference registration, and meals. I am attempting to fund this trip entirely out of pocket, while both working as a non-profit counselor, and completing my PhD study without the help of student loans. For this reason, I’m reaching out to ask for your partnership.

How You Can Help:

Would you consider giving a financial gift to support this journey? My goal is to raise $4,000 by May 31st to attend the conference. Due to the generosity of one of my community members, all gifts will be matched up to $2,000! That means your gift goes further ($100 turns to $200, $250 turns to $500, etc.).

Every contribution—large or small—brings me closer to Belfast. Your support not only assists with travel costs but also encourages me as I pursue this calling. Any money raised over the amount I am seeking will be used for future academic endeavors.

If you are the praying type, I would also dearly love your prayers. This is a large step to take so early in my career as a Christian academic. I am having to push through a fair amount of insecurity. I also have to write and present the paper while working full-time as a counselor and enrolled as PhD student, completing my first year of coursework at Denver Seminary. It's a lot to manage. But, I do think God is up to something and that He will continue provide everything I need to do the things He calls me to do.

I have set up a campaign here with GiveSendGo, a reputable online donation site, should you wish to contribute financially. If you prefer to simply use Venmo or Zelle, I can provide you with my handles. As I am not a non-profit entity, your gift is not tax deductible in any way, but a priceless (to me) act of companionship and support for this part of my vocational journey.

Thank you in advance for considering my request and supporting this journey however you are led! If you have any questions, concerns or would like to discuss this further please reach out to me at: kmanderson266@gmail.com.

- - Kimberly