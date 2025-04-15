Help Susie and Ron overcome medical crisis

Meet my niece, Susie, and her sweet family, the Robins. Over the past 6 weeks, Ron, Susie's husband, has suffered sudden kidney failure, resulting in 2 trips to the ICU and lengthy hospital stays. Ron's kidneys are showing signs of improvement, but doctors are still working to determine the underlying causes and medical solutions.

The two extensive hospital stays have left the family with significant unpaid medical bills. Susie has had to miss time from work adding to their financial hardship. Your support will help the Robins family cover these expenses and navigate this challenging time.

Please pray for them and if you feel led, consider a financial gift. Your gift will go directly towards paying off medical bills and providing for the family's basic needs during this difficult period. Any contribution, big or small, will bring hope and relief to the Robins. You may also reach out to them for other practical ways to help.

Please join us in supporting the Robins family during this medical crisis. Your kindness and generosity will make a tangible difference in their lives. Thank you!

#RobinsFamily #MedicalCrisis #Support #GiveHelp