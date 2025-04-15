Dad's Second Chance

My dad is a fighter, always has been. At 80 years old, he's been through more than most of us could ever imagine. Just two weeks ago, my mom passed away after a long and fulfilling life. They had just moved into a new home, and my dad was hospitalized with pneumonia. He's been unable to return to work, and the bills are starting to pile up. We're raising money to help him catch up on his rent and bills, so he can get back on his feet and continue living the life he loves. Your contribution will help my dad get the support he needs during this difficult time. Thank you for considering helping my dad get a second chance at life. Together, we can make a difference.



