Patriot Payoff Curt Weldon Mortgage

Curt Weldon did not become a millionaire during his congressional stay. He’s clearly an American Patriot who I feel the blood boiling within once he starts talking about these topics. There’s no doubt in my mind he stands for truth & America first. He deserves a hand up from the people he’s served & the ability to payoff his mortgage at the age of 77. There are many questions surrounding 9/11 & this firefighter former congressman is willing to risk his life to uncover them. For that he deserves a fiver from all of us. we need more like him. If the Xhack hadn’t kicked me off X still I’d promote this on X so I’m going to need help getting the word out, but as God & Jesus are my witness I will hand deliver those funds to Curt if necessary. Please consider donating to this wonderfully blue blooded American.