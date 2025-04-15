Help Us Build Our First Off Base Facility!

Help Us Keep Serving the Troops – All Clear Gear’s Off-Base Mission





MCCS shut us out. We’re building our own facility to help Marines and Sailors pass their CIF inspection — and we need your help.





⸻





The Mission





All Clear Gear is a veteran-owned business dedicated to cleaning, repairing, and replacing military gear for Marines and Sailors — especially those transitioning out of the service.





We’ve helped thousands of troops aboard Camp Pendleton, 29 palms and Miramar turn in clean, squared-away gear and avoid unnecessary charges. We save them time, money, and stress — during one of the most important transitions of their life.





We don’t just clean gear. We serve those who serve.





⸻





The Problem





Despite operating in full support of our fellow service members, the Marine Corps Community Services (MCCS) office has now denied five formal, unsolicited proposals for us to operate officially on base.





Worse — we’re being threatened with losing our base access entirely, making it impossible to continue helping the Marines and Sailors at Camp Pendleton.





We’re not just being denied a business opportunity — we’re being blocked from supporting the community we were built to serve.





⸻





The Solution





We’re raising funds to build our first off-base tactical gear cleaning facility just outside Camp Pendleton.





This new space will allow us to:

• Serve even more Marines and Sailors, without gatekeepers

• Create a permanent, independent HQ for our mission

• Expand operations to support other installations in the future





We’ve outgrown relying on access we can’t control — it’s time to plant a flag of our own.





⸻





What We’re Raising Funds For:

• Leasing and outfitting an off-base warehouse/shop

• Wash and repair equipment for high-volume gear processing

• Build-out of cleaning stations, racks, and packaging zones

• Legal support if MCCS continues interference

• Payroll for our veteran team to stay operational during the transition





⸻





Why This Matters





This isn’t just about gear.





It’s about supporting those who serve — when the system won’t.





Every dollar raised helps keep this mission alive and protects our ability to serve Marines and Sailors with the respect, professionalism, and hustle they deserve.





If you’ve ever turned in gear, been hit with unfair charges, or wished there was a better way — this is it. We’re building it. And we need your help.





⸻





How You Can Help:

1. Donate whatever you can — every bit helps.

2. Share this page with Marines, vets, and military families who know the struggle.

3. Tag us on Instagram @AllClearGear to spread the word.





We’ll keep the mission alive — with or without MCCS.

Let’s take this into our own hands.

Semper Fi.





— Rob & the All Clear Gear Team



