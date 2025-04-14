Help my amazing Dad fight stage 4 cancer

Dear Friends, Family, and Kind Strangers,

I am reaching out with a worried heart and a hopeful spirit to ask for your help during a scary time in our lives. What my Dad (Dan Brennan) thought was going to be a routine cat scan to find the cause of unrelated cramping in his pelvic area, ended up being a cat scan that found Stage 4 (T4) prostate cancer that has spread to his pelvic bones, surrounding tissue, lymph nodes, and his bladder. 6 months prior, this same cat scan had been done with zero findings which means this cancer is moving fast.

My Dad has always been such a hard worker and is always doing whatever it takes to make sure his family is taken care of. This disease has not only taken a toll on his body, but has also taken away his ability to make the money needed for his bills, all while facing an uncertain future. The stress of financial hardship on top of his body fighting is something no one should have to go through.



He has already started treatment and we are hoping for the absolute best. Anyone who knows my dad knows he is the most selfless man you'll ever meet. The kind of person who would give the shirt off his back to someone in need—no questions asked. He’s always been there for me, and for so many others, through thick and thin. Now he needs us.



I’m asking, from the bottom of my heart, if you can help—whether it's a donation, a share of this message, or even just a prayer. Every little bit helps and will go directly toward covering his living costs, medical bills, and giving him the comfort and care he deserves during this battle.



Thank you for reading, for caring, and for standing with my dad and our family during this time. Your support means more than words can say.



With love and gratitude,

Emily





