A Journey of Healing

Seven years ago, my life changed in an instant after a rollover car accident. What followed was a slow and terrifying decline—my body weakening, my world shrinking, until I was primarily bed bound at just 29 years old. Doctor after doctor was stumped. I was told it was anxiety, stress, nothing. But I knew something was deeply wrong.

For years, I cried out in pain—physically, emotionally, and spiritually—desperate for answers. I was leaking spinal fluid from multiple locations, but no one caught it. I was left to suffer, unable to get the care I needed as my home state’s hospitals remained overcapacity. I began to lose hope.

But I also prayed. I prayed for direction, for healing, for someone to truly see me. And God answered. Out of state, I found a specialist who finally gave me a name for my suffering and a treatment plan to reclaim my life. For the first time in years, I feel hope returning.

But healing, as it turns out, has a price. A high one. The financial burden of traveling for care, ongoing treatment, and simply surviving while I recover is more than I can carry alone. That’s why I’m here—humbly asking for help.

If you’ve ever felt helpless, overlooked, or broken by the weight of illness—you understand. Every prayer, every dollar, every share of this story lifts a piece of that burden. From the bottom of my heart, thank you for seeing me. Thank you for walking with me on the road to healing.