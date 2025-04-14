Dave & Nancy Byrne's India Trip With A Purpose

Dave and Nancy Byrne: A Trip With A Purpose To Kashmir, India 2025

Dave and I (Nancy) are going back to India from May 2-18th to come alongside our friends Vicky and Upasana and their work in the far north of India with unreached people groups. We will travel throughout the whole region and because it's the tourist season we will be able to go deeper into more security conscious areas for the first time. I (Nancy) will visit a remote border area to provide hygiene and teaching sessions for the women, etc. There will be many times of teaching in villages and prayer times. We will also see the land that was purchased and discuss the next steps for the building project. There will be one day with all the Team together and Dave will provide teaching. We will be setting up a Signal app (for security) group to provide updates. Let us know if you want to be included. If you would like a tax deduction, please contact us for the QR code with instructions at dave323623@protonmail.com.