Hoka Hey 10k mile ride for Honor Flight SE Florida

I have been accepted to ride in the 2026 Hoka Hey Motorcycle Challenge. This is a 10000-mile 10 day challenge. Part of the challenge is no highways, only backroads, No GPS or electronics and no hotels. Up to and during the challenge ride I will be raising money for Southeast Honor Flight

https://hokaheychallenge.com/index.htm

Southeast Florida Honor Flight, a 100% volunteer, 501(c)(3) organization, is one of 130 hubs in 45 states that make up the National Honor Flight Network. All Honor Flight hubs are dedicated to honoring local veterans with a trip to Washington, DC to visit their memorials at absolutely no cost to the veteran. Formed in 2008, our hub, based in Stuart, FL, serves the following counties, utilizing Palm Beach International Airport: Indian River, St. Lucie, Martin, Okeechobee, Glades and Palm Beach.

WWII, Korean and Vietnam War veterans are flown to Washington, DC to visit and reflect at their memorials. Top priority is given to our most senior patriots–WWII veterans and veterans of any war who are terminally ill. The one-day journey to Washington, DC includes a chartered airliner, bus transportation, police escort, meals, t-shirts and hats, paramedic service and other amenities required to travel as comfortably as possible. Disabled veterans are also welcomed, and with advanced arrangements, oxygen can be made available.

Every trip is escorted by a team of well-trained volunteers and guardians, who personally accompany this elite group of veterans throughout the Honor Flight day. The volunteers and guardians pay their own way ensuring that 100% of the proceeds go to the mission.





https://honorflightsefl.org/

I have created another Facebook profile that will follow me up to and during the ride challenge. This page will be about my journey up to and during the challenge, Hoka Hey information, and Honor Flight information. So, if you would like to follow me or learn more, please look up my Facebook page. It is under Darryl JOATMON Mauney 2026 Hoka Hey Rider 1299

