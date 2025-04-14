Supporting a Good Cause

My brother and his daughter had an extremely close bond. They were inseparable. One night the mother came home, grabbed their daughter (who was 2 years old at the time) out of his arms and ran out the door. He flew to Texas immediately to file with the court where jurisdiction still took place. My brother won custody of his daughter in Corpus Christie, Texas. The mother hid in Puerto Rico and did not show up to court despite my brother paying for her plane ticket and hotel. After winning custody, he went to Puerto Rico to pick up his daughter and Puerto Rico would not honor the court order. This was two years ago and he has been fighting Puerto Rico ever since. In two years, he has been allowed by the mother a total of 16 hours supervised visitation. We are waiting on the final court date now. He is really close to getting his daughter back but his funds are depleted after spending well over $100,000 dollars on court fees. He has final fees to pay. He works 100 hrs. a week and spends all his money on lawyer fees. He does not have enough time to come up with the fees even he continues working these hours. Please help anyway you can. It will be greatly appreciated. He is so close to the end. It would be a shame to have the case dropped due to lack of payment.