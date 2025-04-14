Help Send Me to Poland for Junior Fishart Camp!

This August, I have the incredible opportunity to travel to Poland to serve at Junior Fishart Camp, a creative and Christ-centered camp for elementary-aged children hosted by Proem Ministries.

At this camp, we’ll be engaging with kids through fun, hands-on activities like painting, cooking, baking, drawing, clay modeling, dancing, sports, and more. But even more than the activities, this trip is about building relationships, showing the love of Jesus, and creating a safe, joyful space for these children to thrive.

As a volunteer, I’ll be supporting the camp in many ways—from behind-the-scenes help in the kitchen and dining hall, to leading devotions, workshops, crafts, sports, and even rock climbing at Zako Rancho. I’ll also be involved in sorting donations and assisting refugees if the opportunity arises.

One of the most meaningful parts of this trip is the opportunity to share my personal testimony. At Proem, building relationships and sharing how Jesus has transformed our lives is at the heart of their ministry. I’m preparing to step into that with an open heart and a willingness to serve however I’m needed.

This mission is deeply aligned with what I believe: that our lives should reflect the love of Christ, and we are called to care for children, the poor, and the broken. Proem lives this out beautifully in their work across Poland—and I’m honored to be a small part of it.

The total cost of the trip is $2,200, which includes airfare, lodging, meals, and transportation. If you feel led to partner with me—whether through prayer, encouragement, or a financial gift—I would be so grateful.

No amount is too small—every gift helps make this journey possible. And more than anything, I’d love your prayers as I prepare to serve and share Jesus with those I meet.

Thank you for supporting this mission with your love and generosity. I can’t wait to share all that God does in and through this experience!

With love and gratitude,

Becca