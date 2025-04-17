Campaign Image

Project Timothy

Goal:

 USD $1,000

Raised:

 USD $125

Campaign created by Shawna Pike

Project Timothy

Project Timothy is a 4 year student leadership program. Every year students from across the globe gather to build their relationship not only with God but with fellow peers. It is an opportunity to grow mental and spiritually. These students have worship together and participate in Evangelism. Not only are the lives of our youth touched but so are many throughout the city. 

Recent Donations
Show:
Mila and Luca
$ 100.00 USD
32 minutes ago

We love you Zoey have a fun trip

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
2 days ago

Do great things!!

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo