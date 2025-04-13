Pet neutering campaign in our Ecuadorian pueblo

A team of expat volunteers are again providing an opportunity for local Ecuadorian dog and cat owners to have a specially trained group of veterinarians from Cuenca travel here and offer free sterilization to their pets. Over three days they will provide surgeries for 240 family pets, thereby reducing next year’s population of unwanted puppies and kittens by over 2,000. ARCA, the foundation, receives $30 per pet, which is less than a typical clinic surgery but out of range for local families, many of whom live on a basic daily wage of only $25. Before these programs were offered, unwanted animals were abandoned, drowned in rivers, or poisoned. The change has been notable in our small pueblo of Vilcabamba, and the gratitude shown has been overwhelming. We are reaching out to animal lovers who might be able to contribute—early if possible, so that we may confirm with ARCA—to this year’s event in August. This GiveSendGo account and all expenses, including travel and board for 20 veterinary surgeons and assistants for three days, are documented to the penny.