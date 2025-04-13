Campaign Image

Pet neutering campaign in our Ecuadorian pueblo

Goal:

 USD $10,600

Raised:

 USD $100

Campaign created by Kathy Cohen

Campaign funds will be received by Kathy Cohen

Pet neutering campaign in our Ecuadorian pueblo

A team of expat volunteers are again providing an opportunity for local Ecuadorian dog and cat owners to have a specially trained group of veterinarians from Cuenca travel here and offer free sterilization to their pets.  Over three days they will provide surgeries for 240 family pets, thereby reducing next year’s population of unwanted puppies and kittens by over 2,000.  ARCA, the foundation, receives $30 per pet, which is less than a typical clinic surgery but out of range for local families, many of whom live on a basic daily wage of only $25.  Before these programs were offered, unwanted animals were abandoned, drowned in rivers, or poisoned. The change has been notable in our small pueblo of Vilcabamba, and the gratitude shown has been overwhelming.  We are reaching out to animal lovers who might be able to contribute—early if possible, so that we may confirm with ARCA—to this year’s event in August.  This GiveSendGo account and all expenses, including travel and board for 20 veterinary surgeons and assistants for three days, are documented to the penny.

Recent Donations
Show:
Joe Fagundes
$ 100.00 USD
13 minutes ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo