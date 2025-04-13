Campaign Image

Supporting Gamers !

Goal:

 USD $1,000

Raised:

 USD $285

Campaign created by Lucian McCleave Budd

Campaign funds will be received by Lucian McCleave Budd

I am raising money for local gamers to participate in a LAN like tournament where if you could never achieve your dreams of reaching one. If you ever were super good at a game and didn’t have a chance to get to Pro Levels and feel the experience of winning a big tournament no need to worry that’s where you and i come in!

Zack C
$ 190.00 USD
12 minutes ago

I support this campaign, i believe it has the potential to be something very special!

Gaven B
$ 15.00 USD
9 days ago

Thank you for this and good luck to you !

Gary P
$ 60.00 USD
14 days ago

I once was a gamer so i do understand what you are doing so here’s a little something for you. Good luck to you!

Henry
$ 20.00 USD
24 days ago

Good Luck to You !

