Supporting Preaching the Divine Gospel

Monthly Goal:
NGN ₦100,000,000
Campaign funds will be received by Emmanuel Njaga
I am raising this campaign for the purpose of preaching the true gospel of the Divine truth that Jesus came to teach the world that was hidden for centuries.
Jesus has been in the business of letting mankind know about this divine revelational truth but all to no avail and we can't do this without donations.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.