Support Gregory Ebersol

Goal:

 USD $20,000

Raised:

 USD $100

Campaign created by Elvin n Agnes Ebersol

Campaign funds will be received by Gregory Ebersol

Greg is planning on volunteering at HillCrest Home . He has had 2 very difficult accidents in the past several years that have taken him off of his job. He has only a work pickup and is ok with being there without a car but if we could raise enough funds to get him a set of wheels and a few tickets to visit home that would be sweet.  

Recent Donations
Agnes Ebersol
$ 100.00 USD
1 hour ago

