Support Gregory Ebersol

Goal:
USD $20,000
Raised:
USD $100
Campaign funds will be received by Gregory Ebersol Gregory Ebersol
Greg is planning on volunteering at HillCrest Home . He has had 2 very difficult accidents in the past several years that have taken him off of his job. He has only a work pickup and is ok with being there without a car but if we could raise enough funds to get him a set of wheels and a few tickets to visit home that would be sweet.
