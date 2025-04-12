Helping Beverly & Family in Time of Need

Beverly Landreth and her family are facing immense challenges as her husband Jason is seriously ill, suffering from severe pain and unable to work. They need our help to sustain their small farm and everyday life. To add to their struggles, Beverly was recently let go from her job.

As an active member of our community, Beverly has always been there for us; now it's our turn to be there for her. With limited income and mounting expenses, any donation, no matter how small, will make a huge difference for her family.

Let's come together to support this beloved member of our community.

Thank you for your kindness and generosity.