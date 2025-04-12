Help With Edward's Vet Bill

About a year ago, my husband and I came across an abandoned kennel in our church's parking lot. It contained two 6 month old kittens, who we named Edward (because the church was St. Edward's) and Francis (because we went to visit a grave at St. Francis Cemetery after church). They've been our beloved family ever since.

As of writing this, Edward is staying at the vet clinic. He has probably already undergone a catheter procedure to unblock his bladder. This illness came to him and progressed quickly. It would have caused his death if we hadn't caught it so soon. There is no question that he had to be treated or else we would have lost him in as little as a day or two.

We were able to pay for him to be treated, but money is very tight for my family at the moment. We just made a large expense recently so my husband can start a business and provide for us, then this happened so suddenly. We have just started getting back on our feet after a really difficult couple of years. I've made a givesendgo in the past to help pay for the costs involved in my daughter's passing. My son had to have two heart surgeries after birth and he is only 5 months old.

I decided to make this fundraiser so my family can financially recover from this. In the future, Edward will need to be on a prescription diet as there is a possibility of this occurring again. I pray he lives a decent and long cat life. I hope my son is able to grow up with him.