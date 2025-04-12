Kristina's Heart Healing Fund

Goal:
USD $4,000
Raised:
USD $100
Dear friends, I am reaching out to you today to support my dear friend Kristina, who has recently suffered her second heart attack. She has her first (widow maker) heart attack back in 2021 and they placed a stent in her artery. The stent clogged again and she experienced her second (widow maker) heart attack this last Wednesday. Kristina is such a loving, God fearing woman who could just really use some help to with her finances while she recovers and takes care of herself. She lives alone and is the sole provider for her household. Please pray about it and if you feel led any donation would be so appreciated.
Thank you for any prayers and help you feel led to do.
Psalm 91:14-16 NIV 14 “Because he loves me,” says the Lord, “I will rescue him; I will protect him, for he acknowledges my name. 15 He will call on me, and I will answer him; I will be with him in trouble, I will deliver him and honor him. 16 With long life I will satisfy him and show him my salvation.”
God bless you, Kristina! Keep trusting God ❤️ I know you will have many prayers! You are LOVED!!🕊️
