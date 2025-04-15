Emergency C-Section 4 Mama Kitty

Please, Help Us Cover Mama Kitty’s Emergency C-Section & Give Her Kittens a Chance at Life

Hi friends, First Let me thank you for taking a moment to consider Mama Kitty's experience and reading a bit about her story! We appreciate you! We never expected to fall in love with a stray cat in the middle of winter—but “Mama Kitty” came into our lives and changed everything, as cat's will do.

She showed up cold, scared, and despite her fear, we couldn’t just leave her out there. So, we started feeding her and slowly earned her trust but not before it was too late and she had fallen pregnant. When we found out she was expecting, we connected with a local TNR (Trap-Neuter-Return) program, and she was scheduled for a spay and abortion on March 17th, which was the soonest they would be able to get us in.

But honestly, as the date approached, something didn’t sit right. She was so close to giving birth, and the risks of the procedure were high. I couldn’t stop thinking about what it might do to her—not just physically, but emotionally. I prayed for guidance, and I felt the answer in my soul: murder is never the answer —especially not when those lives are already so close to entering the world. So we chose to give her and her babies a chance.

This, two weeks later, on March 29th, Mama kitty gave birth to two tiny white kittens. We were overjoyed. But then… nothing.😟😕

For the next 36 hours, she was in pain. Weak. Something was terribly wrong. We rushed her to Points East Emergency Vet Hospital on March 31st, terrified of what we’d learn.

They told us she needed help immediately or she wouldn't survive. On top of that, only one faint heartbeat could be detected among the kittens still inside her. We were heartbroken, and time was running out. We had no savings for this, no plan for an emergency— (my CareCredit was almost maxed out still from my other pets with inly enough room for the emergency deposit) so, we opened a CareCredit card in Jordan’s name on the spot. There was no question, We had to try to save them.😭🤧💔

She was rushed into emergency surgery. We were told to prepare ourselves—that only one baby might survive.

But then, a miracle happened. During the C-section, they found four kittens still inside her—and three of them were alive. Their heartbeats were so faint they couldn’t be detected before, but somehow… they held on. Three lives saved against the odds. One little one didn’t make it, but five did—and 6, including Mama!! 🤩🥰🫂✝️🙌👏

Mama kitty was spayed during the surgery so she would never go through this again. She’s now safe and recovering in our home—loving, gentle, and so attentive to her babies, it brings us to tears. It’s like she knows we all fought for this.🫠🥹

Their story isn’t over, but they made it through the darkest part. Five kittens—three pale and smoky, two deep gray darlings—are now thriving. 😍🥰🤗 All thanks to a choice made out of love and faith.

To make sure Mama stayed healthy, we’ve taken her to three different vets over the last few months—first to confirm her pregnancy (they generously offered a free ultrasound), and most recently for her post-op care.

They’re all doing amazing now. But we need help to carry this through.

The emergency vet bill alone was $2,700 , and our total so far is about $3,450 with the follow-up care. As a young family with an 18-month-old, this unexpected expense hit hard. Like so many families, we’re already stretched thin trying to navigate today’s economy—and while we would do it again in a heartbeat, we just can’t afford to cover it all alone.

We’re asking—if you’ve ever loved a pet, rescued a stray, or rooted for the underdog, please consider helping us give Mama kitty and her babies the fresh start they deserve.

Every single dollar goes toward her medical bills, current and future for her and the kittens and towards their care. We’re sharing all receipts and screenshots to be fully transparent. If we raise more than the current total, the extra funds will help cover spay/neuter and vaccinations for the kittens when they’re old enough. Thankfully, a rescue in Mt. Olive has offered to help with that at a reduced cost.

Even $5 can help. Simply sharing this story helps.

This little family has already overcome so much. We want to give them the safe, healthy, love-filled future they deserve—and we’d be endlessly grateful for your support.

With all our love and gratitude,

Kayla Mae Boomer, Jordan Clemens, Mama Kitty and Kittens 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5! 🫂🙏💜kitty🐈🐾😺