Campaign Image

Puebla Mexico Misson Trip

Goal:

 USD $1,200

Raised:

 USD $915

Campaign created by Nathan OReilly

Campaign funds will be received by Nathan OReilly

Puebla Mexico Misson Trip

Last year i went on my first ever mission trip to Mexico to serve god and make an impact on kids lives that were less fortunate then i am and i felt god's presents while i was on the trip from serving to swimming with the kids i was a servant to Jesus and his kingdom this year i want to go back and build his kingdom even further this year i want to serve the kids in ways of kindness whether that would be cleaning or cooking for the kids i want to serve the lord as much as i can to build the kingdom and for kids to have ears to hear the gospel and i need help i know the lord will provide as he does but i need the financial support so anything helps from a Pennie to a dollar it goes a long way to spreading the love and supremacy of Jesus Christ thank you so much for taking the time to read my story and donating it means a lot to me god bless and Thank you :)

Recent Donations
Show:
Joshua Doerr
$ 20.00 USD
1 hour ago

George Clark
$ 100.00 USD
2 hours ago

Proud of you Nate. Godspeed

Charlie Cissel
$ 40.00 USD
17 hours ago

Love you brother under the same Father! Go do that Kingdom work! I’ll be praying!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 day ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 day ago

Praying for you and team!

Danfromyapan
$ 20.00 USD
1 day ago

Good luck! Praying for you guys!! You got this 🙏🙏✝️

T
$ 50.00 USD
2 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 USD
3 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
7 days ago

Praying that God would bless your trip, Nate!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
9 days ago

Proud to help Nate

Amber bond
$ 10.00 USD
9 days ago

I’m so proud of you nate!

Joe Parisi
$ 50.00 USD
24 days ago

Mary Copelli
$ 25.00 USD
25 days ago

Thank you

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
27 days ago

God bless you brother.

Frank Mignona
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for your trip bro! Love you!

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo