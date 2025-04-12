Puebla Mexico Misson Trip

Goal:
USD $1,200
Raised:
USD $915
Campaign funds will be received by Nathan OReilly
Last year i went on my first ever mission trip to Mexico to serve god and make an impact on kids lives that were less fortunate then i am and i felt god's presents while i was on the trip from serving to swimming with the kids i was a servant to Jesus and his kingdom this year i want to go back and build his kingdom even further this year i want to serve the kids in ways of kindness whether that would be cleaning or cooking for the kids i want to serve the lord as much as i can to build the kingdom and for kids to have ears to hear the gospel and i need help i know the lord will provide as he does but i need the financial support so anything helps from a Pennie to a dollar it goes a long way to spreading the love and supremacy of Jesus Christ thank you so much for taking the time to read my story and donating it means a lot to me god bless and Thank you :)
Proud of you Nate. Godspeed
Love you brother under the same Father! Go do that Kingdom work! I’ll be praying!
Praying for you and team!
Good luck! Praying for you guys!! You got this 🙏🙏✝️
Praying that God would bless your trip, Nate!
Proud to help Nate
I’m so proud of you nate!
Thank you
God bless you brother.
Praying for your trip bro! Love you!
