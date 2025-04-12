Puebla Mexico Misson Trip

Last year i went on my first ever mission trip to Mexico to serve god and make an impact on kids lives that were less fortunate then i am and i felt god's presents while i was on the trip from serving to swimming with the kids i was a servant to Jesus and his kingdom this year i want to go back and build his kingdom even further this year i want to serve the kids in ways of kindness whether that would be cleaning or cooking for the kids i want to serve the lord as much as i can to build the kingdom and for kids to have ears to hear the gospel and i need help i know the lord will provide as he does but i need the financial support so anything helps from a Pennie to a dollar it goes a long way to spreading the love and supremacy of Jesus Christ thank you so much for taking the time to read my story and donating it means a lot to me god bless and Thank you :)