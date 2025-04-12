One Step at a Time Together

Life has a way of changing in an instant.





Recently, I faced an unexpected medical emergency that landed me in the hospital. It’s been a whirlwind of doctor visits, treatments, and now, trying to recover—physically, emotionally, and financially.





I’m reaching out because I need help covering urgent personal and hospital-related expenses. These include medical bills, transportation to appointments, daily living costs, and the time I’ve had to miss from work during recovery.





This isn’t easy to ask. But even the smallest act of kindness makes a huge difference right now. Every donation—no matter the size—helps lift a bit of the weight off my shoulders so I can focus on healing.





If you’re not able to give, simply sharing this means the world to me.





Thank you for being here, for your compassion, and for walking with me—one step at a time.



