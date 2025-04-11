Help save Shadow

Shadow is my best friend and rescue companion who urgently needs surgery for a dangerous stomach blockage. She's only 4.5 years old and has so much life ahead of her—please help us save her.





Full Story:

Hi, my name is Tiffanie, and I’m reaching out for help with someone incredibly dear to my heart—my sweet German Shepherd, Shadow.

Shadow isn’t just a dog—she’s my best friend, my guardian, and my soul companion. At only 4.5 years old, she’s already been through so much. She was rescued by our son from a heartbreaking situation—some kids living out of a car in the heat of an Arizona summer. At the time I met her, Shadow had just given birth to 10 puppies, and despite her rough circumstances, she was gentle, loving, and strong.

The moment I met her at our daughter’s house, I knew we were meant to be. While she was caring for her puppies, I would sneak her away for a few moments of peace so we could play catch in the pool. When we left a few days later, I told my husband, “Someday, she’ll be mine.”





That day came sooner than I thought. Shadow eventually came to stay with us while our son worked out of town—and when it was time for her to go back, she made the choice for us. She didn’t want to leave. She chose me.

Now, I need to choose her.

Shadow is very sick. She has a stomach blockage that is causing her to vomit and pass blood. She’s in pain, and it breaks my heart to see her suffering. The vets have told us that surgery is her only hope, and it will cost between $7,000–$9,000. We’re doing everything we can—but we can’t afford it on our own.

If you can help us, in any way—by donating, sharing, or simply keeping her in your prayers—it would mean the world to our family. Every bit helps, and every moment counts.





Thank you so much for taking the time to read our story. Shadow and I are so grateful for your love and support.





With all my heart,

Tiffanie & Dann











































































