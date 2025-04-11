Care support for Karl

On September 30, 2024, Karl Kakiba, a retired Costco employee, was running errands and riding his scooter in Honolulu, Hawaii when the driver of a car made a sudden left turn in front of Karl causing him to crash into the car. Although Karl was wearing a helmet, he sustained life-threatening trauma to his head, face, and eyes. However, the most significant was the catastrophic spinal cord injury that resulted in Karl becoming paralyzed from the neck down. Subsequently, he has no voluntary movement below his neck rendering him dependent for all care.

While in the hospital undergoing multiple surgeries, Karl required a tracheotomy and feeding tube and unfortunately during this time he developed a chronic pressure sore. Kathy, his wife of 24 years, continued working full-time while Karl was hospitalized in order to maintain her income and medical insurance.



After 6 months of hospitalization, Karl was transferred home into Kathy’s full time care and she was permitted to work remotely. The task of doing both simultaneously is an overwhelming around-the-clock responsibility for Kathy and she desperately needs help from a qualified caregiver.



Unfortunately, their medical insurance does not cover caregiving services and there are no other benefits they qualify for. Caregiving services are extremely costly given Karl’s physical limitations and they are financially prohibitive for Karl and Kathy. Financial assistance is badly needed for Karl's caregiving services.



On behalf of the Kakibas, we are asking for any donation you are led to contribute towards their unexpected and very expensive long journey ahead. All donations will go directly to Karl's care and they are humbled and grateful for gifts of any amount. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers as they navigate a challenging future physically and emotionally. Thank you and may the Lord richly bless you.