Kids Around The World mission trip

Goal:
USD $2,500
Raised:
USD $100
I will be going on a Mission trip with kids around the world from July 10-17 in Panama, with Kids Around the World. On this trip i will get to help equip teachers on how to come up with fun activities for the kids after reading a section of scripture. I will also be teaching the kids. Then I will get to visit and help build a playground that is being built near by.
We will be praying for souls to be saved through this mission trip.
