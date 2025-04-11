Campaign Image

Kids Around The World mission trip

Goal:

 USD $2,500

Raised:

 USD $100

Campaign created by Camryn Mendez

I will be going on a Mission trip with kids around the world from July 10-17 in Panama, with Kids Around the World. On this trip i will get to help equip teachers on how to come up with fun activities for the kids after reading a section of scripture. I will also be teaching the kids. Then I will get to visit and help build a playground that is being built near by.

Kelley Brinkerhoff
$ 100.00 USD
26 minutes ago

We will be praying for souls to be saved through this mission trip.

