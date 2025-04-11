Campaign Image

Emergency Down Payment for Family Home

 USD $5,000

 USD $100

We urgently need your help to prevent our family from becoming homeless! Our rental property is being sold, and we have been given the opportunity to put a down payment of $5,000.00 to buy our home from our landlord and continue making monthly payments to stay in our home. As a family of three, we have no other means of securing a new home in such short notice, especially since we live in a different state from our extended family and have no support system. Our son is in high school and has only two years left before he graduates. We want to ensure that he can finish his education without the added stress of our housing situation. Your contributions will go directly towards the down payment on a our home for our family. Every little bit counts, and we are grateful for any support you can provide. Thank you for your kindness and generosity during this difficult time.


We are beyond stress with this bomb shell that was dropped on us. 

Matt and Jenn
$ 100.00 USD
8 hours ago

It's not much, but I hope it helps! Prayers this all works out for you!! ❤️

