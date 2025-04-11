Let's Fight Cancer Together!

Hello everyone!

The Marcano family would like to start off saying thank you for keeping our mother Jacqueline Marcano in prayers and always asking about her. Some of you have been asking how you can help. Well we appreciate everyone and would like to start this "Give Send Go fund" for all of our mothers needs while she's going through stage 4 cancer. The money will be used towards medical expenses and products and things she needs on a daily basis. ANYTHING helps. Thank you so much for your help in this difficult time. Please keep her and the family in prayers. We know God is in control and she will fight cancer!