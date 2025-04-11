Campaign Image

Let's Fight Cancer Together!

Goal:

 USD $8,000

Raised:

 USD $255

Campaign created by Shayla Marcano

Hello everyone!

The Marcano family would like to start off saying thank you for keeping our mother Jacqueline Marcano in prayers and always asking about her. Some of you have been asking how you can help. Well we appreciate everyone and would like to start this "Give Send Go fund" for all of our mothers needs while she's going through stage 4 cancer. The money will be used towards medical expenses and products and things she needs on a daily basis. ANYTHING helps. Thank you so much for your help in this difficult time. Please keep her and the family in prayers. We know God is in control and she will fight cancer!

Recent Donations
Show:
Samuel Peralta
$ 65.00 USD
26 minutes ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
40 minutes ago

Estamos unidos en oraciones con ustedes!!! un abrazo fuerte

Jaylene Montoya
$ 20.00 USD
5 hours ago

Praying for you 💓

Genesis Rodriguez
$ 30.00 USD
6 hours ago

🙏🏼💕

Leslie
$ 20.00 USD
9 hours ago

God is good 🙏🏽

Mary Herrera
$ 20.00 USD
15 hours ago

Dios te bendiga grandemente 🙏

Andrea
$ 10.00 USD
16 hours ago

Praying for your mom , Bendiciones

Janae Chatman
$ 20.00 USD
16 hours ago

Isa Fragoso
$ 20.00 USD
16 hours ago

