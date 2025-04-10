Campaign Image

Supporting family of William Nemec

 USD $5,000

 USD $125

Campaign created by Adrienne Macwalters

Campaign funds will be received by Adrienne Macwalters

Supporting family of William Nemec

My name is Adrienne Macwalters.   I am raising money for my sister who is on a fixed income and recently lost her husband to cancer. He had been battling this disease for several months and as you can imagine the medical  bills and hospital bills have been accumulating!  Please find it in your hearts  to help out financially during this already difficult time of her loss. It will help decrease the burden she is already carrying!

Thank you so much!!

Susan Poore
$ 100.00 USD
16 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
18 hours ago

So sorry for your loss!🙏❤️

