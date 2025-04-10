Supporting family of William Nemec

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $125
Campaign funds will be received by Adrienne Macwalters
My name is Adrienne Macwalters. I am raising money for my sister who is on a fixed income and recently lost her husband to cancer. He had been battling this disease for several months and as you can imagine the medical bills and hospital bills have been accumulating! Please find it in your hearts to help out financially during this already difficult time of her loss. It will help decrease the burden she is already carrying!
Thank you so much!!
So sorry for your loss!🙏❤️
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.