Whitlees Fight

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $250
Campaign funds will be received by Jaci Duck
Whitlee Duck and her family are facing financial challenges due to her trisomy 18 diagnosis. We are asking our community to come together to help this family as Jaci takes a leave of absence from school to support Whitlees growing medical needs. Any help would be appreciated!
We love our Whitlee and her sweet family. Prayers continue daily.
Praying for your family!
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.