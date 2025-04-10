Campaign Image

Whitlees Fight

Goal:

 USD $10,000

Raised:

 USD $250

Campaign created by Sam Cunningham

Campaign funds will be received by Jaci Duck

Whitlee Duck and her family are facing financial challenges due to her trisomy 18 diagnosis. We are asking our community to come together to help this family as Jaci takes a leave of absence from school to support Whitlees growing medical needs. Any help would be appreciated! 

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
30 minutes ago

We love our Whitlee and her sweet family. Prayers continue daily.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
52 minutes ago

Praying for your family!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 hour ago

