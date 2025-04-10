Campaign Image

Bless Thompson Family

Goal:

 USD $2,000

Raised:

 USD $950

Campaign created by Sarah Ursua

Campaign funds will be received by Ethan Thompson

Bless Thompson Family

Hello, friends and family! Jesica has recently undergone a surgical procedure and is currently in the process of healing. To ensure her full recovery, Ethan will be taking time off work to be by her side and provide the necessary care. As you can imagine, this period of rest and recovery comes with financial burdens that they cannot afford on their own. That's where you come in! We are humbly asking for your support to help cover the costs of their living expenses, and other necessities during this time. Your generosity will be a huge blessing to this amazing couple and will help ease their financial burdens, allowing them to focus on what truly matters most - Jesica’s health and well-being. Your contribution, no matter how big or small, will make a difference in their lives. Please consider supporting Jesica and Ethan during this difficult time. Thank you for your kindness, generosity and prayers!

Recent Donations
Show:
Amy Anderson
$ 100.00 USD
8 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
8 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
16 hours ago

Ohmit family
$ 50.00 USD
18 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
18 hours ago

Sarah Ursua
$ 100.00 USD
18 hours ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo