Bless Thompson Family

Hello, friends and family! Jesica has recently undergone a surgical procedure and is currently in the process of healing. To ensure her full recovery, Ethan will be taking time off work to be by her side and provide the necessary care. As you can imagine, this period of rest and recovery comes with financial burdens that they cannot afford on their own. That's where you come in! We are humbly asking for your support to help cover the costs of their living expenses, and other necessities during this time. Your generosity will be a huge blessing to this amazing couple and will help ease their financial burdens, allowing them to focus on what truly matters most - Jesica’s health and well-being. Your contribution, no matter how big or small, will make a difference in their lives. Please consider supporting Jesica and Ethan during this difficult time. Thank you for your kindness, generosity and prayers!