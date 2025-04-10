Slovakia Mission Trip

I have an opportunity to travel to RuZomberok, Slovakia on July 19-26 on a short-term mission trip with Eastbridge Presbyterian Church. We will work with Josiah Venture to conduct a week-long camp for teens. Last summer the team from my church had the opportunity to share Christ with many high school students from Slovakia and Ukraine in a camp environment.

My team from Eastbridge Presbyterian Church will spend all of our time focused on Slovak and Ukrainian teens; we'll be with them in a camp for a full week, living life-on-life. Above all, we are devoted to serving the local people and developing relationships with them. This was Christ's model for evangelism, and we are excited to be a part of His Great Commission in Slovakia. I feel certain that, through the work of the Holy Spirit, these relationships will become eternal ones.



