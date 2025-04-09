Help Erkin Get a Lifesaving Bone Marrow Transplant

My name is Mavjuda, and I’m writing on behalf of my brother’s family.

My 21-year-old nephew, Erkin, was diagnosed with Acute Leukemia (MDS) in January 2025. He underwent the first round of the most aggressive chemotherapy, and by God’s grace, he made it through. However, it took him several months to begin recovering.

Despite the treatment, his white blood cells—especially his lymphocytes—have not been responding well. The doctors have now advised that a bone marrow transplant is urgently needed.



Over the past three months, Erkin has experienced God’s faithfulness in the midst of suffering. He has been drawing closer to God, learning to find His presence in pain. God has spoken healing over him, and Erkin’s faith is stronger than ever—he is standing on the truth that “by His stripes, I am healed.”

We are currently raising funds to help cover long-distance travel, lodging, medical tests, and medication over the coming months. As his aunt, I have been supporting him daily through prayer, Scripture, and encouragement—morning and evening, every day.

Would you please prayerfully consider giving to support Erkin’s healing journey?

Thank you so much for your kindness, compassion, and generosity.

May God bless you richly!